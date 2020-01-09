Sonakshi Sinha comes out in support of Deepika Padukone

Sonakshi Sinha took up arms in support of Deepika Padukone recently, after Twitter began a crusade against her, post her Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus visit.



Sonakshi took to her Twitter to post in support for her colleague. She spoke regarding the visuals of bleeding students and questioned whether the boycotters were supporters of violence. She concluded by sending her praises towards Deepika.

"No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can't sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet," she said.

After partaking in the protest, Deepika spoke to Aaj Tak, revealing she was "very angry."

The star was quoted saying, “What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country.”

