US has sought Pakistan’s help to defuse tensions in conflict with Iran: SAPM Yusuf

The United States has sought Pakistan’s help to defuse tensions in its conflict with Iran, Dr Moeed Yusuf, the special assistant to the prime minister on national security division and strategic policy planning, said on Wednesday.



"Washington asking Islamabad to play a role in the Middle East row shows Pakistan’s international standing as a peacemaker," Yusuf said while talking to Geo News.

The situation in the Gulf region escalated after Iran, in retaliation to the killing of its military commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack last week, fired missiles at US bases in Iraq.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have made phone calls to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa in the past few days to discuss the conflict.

General Bajwa told the US officials that the region cannot afford another war and dialogue is the only way forward.

Dr Yusuf, who was appointed a special assistant to the prime minister last month, said that “Pakistan has made its stance very clear to the US that we don’t want conflict here”.

“We hope that the situation would de-escalate. Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the foreign minister and army chief to approach major countries,” he added.

“Pakistan is trying to play the role of a mediator for the sake of peace in the region and no Muslim country other than Pakistan could do that.”

‘Won’t become part of new war now’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United States to meet his counterparts, and convey a clear message that Pakistan was ready to play its role for peace, but it could never again be a part of any war.

The premier also asked the COAS to contact relevant military leaders of Iran, KSA and the US to convey the same message.

“I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State; & COAS Gen Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war,” the prime minister had said in a tweet.

Trump steps back

US President Donald Trump pulled back from the brink of war with Iran on Wednesday, saying that Tehran appeared to be "standing down" after firing missiles -- without causing casualties -- at US troops based in Iraq.

In a televised address to the nation from the White House, Trump emphasized there were "no Americans harmed" in the ballistic missile salvo aimed at two bases.

While he promised to immediately impose "punishing" new economic sanctions on Tehran, Trump welcomed signs the Islamic republic "appears to be standing down" in the tit-for-tat confrontation.

The comments cooled what threatened to become an uncontrolled boiling over of tensions after Trump ordered the killing last Friday of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.