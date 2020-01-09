Deepika Padukone slammed by Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli after JNU protests

Rangoli Chandel, sister of megastar Kangana Ranaut, much like her is never afraid to call people out.

And while she had been singing praises for Deepika Padukone only a day prior over the subject of Chhapaak, she is back to being her critical self as she turned her guns towards the Padmaavat actor for attending the protests against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Turning to Twitter, Rangoli in a series of tweets, attacked Deepika and accused her of not being interested in the students but only doing it for money.

“Many people are rattled with her support to tukde gang,no need to over react, it’s her prerogative to promote her film, this has always been the pattern of filmi people, if you fail to see it it’s not their fault,let them do what they want to, we shall do what we think is right,” she said.

She questioned the Tamasha actor on not voicing her opinion when it came to other national issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act.



