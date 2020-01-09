Hailey Baldwin fires back at trolls poking fun at Justin Bieber’s Lyme disease

After Justin Bieber stepped out with his struggle over Lyme and chronic mono diagnosis, many on the internet were quick to shoot fire at the singer.

However, the 25-year-old Baby singer’s wife and supermodel Hailey Baldwin was quick to fire back and hammer the trolls for downplaying his struggle with the disease.

In a series of tweets, the model clapped back at the netizens as she said: “For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

She further thanked the Hadid sisters Gigi and Bella as well as their mother Yolanda for their support: “I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!”

Moreover, Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, who has also been through the same medical condition was also given a shout-out by Hailey in one of her tweets as she said: “sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing.”



