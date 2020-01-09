Selena Gomez on Taylor Swift staying with her through thick and thin

Selena Gomez, before dropping her anticipated album, Rare in front of the world, unleashed some major bombshells on her fans in her new interview.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine, the 27-year-old singer spilled the tea on her close friendship with Taylor Swift and how the two have always stuck together through thick and thin.

Their 13-year friendship had begun when the two were in their respective relationships with two of the Jonas Brothers — Selena with Nick and Taylor with Joe.

Opening up about their closeness, details of which had remained away from the public, Selena said: “We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,."

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

“We both went through [expletive] at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age,” she further added.

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” she continued.



“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

She also spoke about the healing process that Taylor instantly recognized after hearing Selena’s new music: “I remember Taylor said when I played her some of the new songs, ‘I feel like I’m seeing who you were before this [the Justin Bieber heartbreak and everything].’ That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again.”