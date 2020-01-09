Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' lands in legal trouble by Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer

The team of Chhapaak has landed in hot waters at the hands of Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, ahead of the film's release.



The film Chhapaak is a real life biopic, based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. The production is directed by Meghna Gulzar. However, ahead of its release, Chhapaak has landed on unstable grounds that the movie has omitted her name in the film.

In a detailed Facebook post, Laxmi's lawyer Aparna shared that she was deeply disturbed as a result of this omission. She went onto say that Laxmi was not given any credit in Chhapaak.

The lawyer mentioned that she will take legal action against the movie's makers in an effort to protect her identity and preserve integrity.

She stated, "I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even 'Thank you!'. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences."

In another post the lawyer said that, although she cannot match the power of Deepika Padukone, she wont stay silent on the issue.

She was quoted saying, "Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause... Ironies of life."

Soon after, her post went viral with fans flocking to her support, overwhelmed by the love, Aparna Bhat posted yet again, thanking her supporters.

She said, "I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even "Thank you!!". I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences."



