US House to vote to prevent Trump from Iran war

WASHINGTON: The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing Wednesday involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
