close
Wed Jan 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

AFP
January 9, 2020

US House to vote to prevent Trump from Iran war

World

AFP
Thu, Jan 09, 2020

WASHINGTON: The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing Wednesday involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Latest News

More From World