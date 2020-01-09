Prince Harry, Meghan Marckle's decision 'hurts' senior royals

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back as 'senior' royals has reportedly 'hurt' the other members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II.

It is being reported that members of the royal family were "disappointed" and "hurt" by the Duke and Duchess' decision, noting again they were not "consulted" before the announcement was posted on social media.

The UK's prime media outlet's royal correspondent tweeted that the royal family was not told Harry and Markle were going to make this announcement today, adding that the couple tension with the family has built in recent months.

The Royal Family has reportedly responded to the bombshell news that the dignitaries, in effect, resigning as senior members of the family. And by the looks of it, they are very unhappy.



In Wednesday´s shock announcement, the couple said they intended to step back from frontline royalty and would attempt to become financially independent.

Currently their work and running costs are funded by Harry´s father Prince Charles.

They said they will continue to support Queen Elizabeth and honour their duties to her, the Commonwealth and their patronages, indicating they are not fully quitting.

The couple also said they were going to launch a new charitable entity, and spend much of their time in North America.

Harry and Meghan were among the most senior members of the royal family and were expected to take a much bigger role as Queen Elizabeth scales back her duties and Charles eventually becomes king.