'First step towards de-escalation': Social media dissects Trump's Iran peace offer

United States President Donald Trump made his first speech on Wednesday after the escalation of tensions with Iran following an Iranian missile attacks on two military bases housing American troops in Iraq in retaliation of Qassem Soleimani’s killing.

Trump while announcing additional sanctions against Iran after their attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq, also hinted at deescalation of conflict.



After the much-hyped speech, social media broke into discussion over the major international crisis.

A few took the speech as the 'first step towards deescalation' and an extension of an olive branch.

Another social media user reflected positively on the speech, quoting Trump.

Politician Marvi Memon agreed with a journalist's analysis.

Some social media users were not of the same opinion and spoke their minds on the matter.

Also, the Iranian Twitterati also didn't seem to be quite appreciative of the speech.

World War III? Social media users also discussed the possibility.



