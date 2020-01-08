US-Iran crisis: PM Imran asks civil-military leaders to contact officials in Iran, US and KSA

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of escalation in tension between Iran and United States, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday he has directed the civil and military leadership to approach relevant foreign authorities in an effort to establish peace.

The prime minister wrote in a tweet that had directed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit and meet respective foreign ministers in Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States.

In the same post, PM Imran stated that Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa has been tasked with contacting relevant military leaders to convey Pakistan’s message.

“Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war,” said the prime minister regarding the crisis.

Earlier today, the prime minister called on the United States and Iran to de-escalate after two military bases in Iraq, housing American troops, were attacked with Tehran claiming responsibility for it as vengeance for Iranian commander Soleimani's killing.



Tensions between the US and Iran heightened when last Friday Al Quds commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike ordered by President Trump. The American president held Soleimani responsible for a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq.

The prime minister said war was in nobody's interest and "made it clear that Pakistan would not be part of any conflict in the region".

Khan said during the meeting he had tried in the past to facilitate contacts between the US and Iran as well as Tehran and Riyadh for peaceful resolution of disputes.

He said Pakistan will play its part to "always be a partner for peace and play its role" to avoid conflict.

Gen Bajwa offers ‘sound counsel’ to US Defence Secretary Mark Esper

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday "offered sound counsel" to US Defence Secretary Mark Esper amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over last week’s killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

Esper, in a tweet, said that he always "appreciates" talking to US partners and allies in the region, and repeated that everyone seeks de-escalation of tensions with Iran.