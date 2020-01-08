Netanyahu warns Iran of rebuttal if it dare attack Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Iran of a 'resounding blow' if it dared to attack Israel.

"Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow," Netanyahu said at a conference in Jerusalem, according to news agency AFP.



The statement came after escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington as the former launched an attack on an Iraqi military base housing American soldiers on Tuesday.

While Iran claimed 80 people had been killed in the strikes, US President Trump said no casualties had taken. Tehran said the attack was revenge for the US drone strike ordered by Trump that killed Al Quds commander Qassem Soleimani.



Netanyahu said Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of thousands in the Middle East and he was responsible for stoking "fear and misery and anguish".

"He was the architect and driver of Iran's campaign of terror throughout the Middle East and the world," said the Israeli prime minister.

The Israeli prime minister heaped praises on President Trump for ordering the drone strike that killed Soleimani, saying that he had "acting swiftly, boldly, and resolutely".

Tehran had issued a warning to all regional countries that if their bases were used to launch attacks on Iran, it would respond with full force and retaliate against the aggression.

Qassem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed last week in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport.

The Pentagon had said US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani's "killing," after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy. Declaring three days of mourning across the country, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to take "severe revenge" for Soleimani's death.

The US had acted in response to a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq. Trump had blamed Iran for a spate of rocket attacks targeting US forces as well as the siege at the embassy, saying: "They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat."

Trump says 'all is well' after Zarif tweets Iran targeted base in 'self-defense'

United States President Donald Trump confirmed that Iran had carried out missile strikes on a US base in Iraq, shortly after the attack. The US President said that an assessment of the casualties and damages was taking place and a statement would be made early Wednesday.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he tweeted.