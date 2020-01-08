close
Wed Jan 08, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 8, 2020

Kangana Ranaut admits to openness in considering marriage because of this couple

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 08, 2020
Kangana Ranaut admits to openness in considering relationships thanks to this couple. Photo: 

Kangana Ranaut recently came out about the couple which makes her believer in a possibility of a relationship for herself. 

During a conversation with the Deccan Chronicle,  Kangana revealed that, despite her  reservations regarding marriage, she is willing to consider the idea of meeting her own special someone after seeing a prime example of love and marriage. 

The person who showcased exemplary love, in her eyes, was none other than  director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s husband  Nitesh Tiwari.

The paper quoted   Kangana as stating,  “Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level. However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari (husband of Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now.”

Speaking regarding her preferred choice in a marriage partner, she told the paper,   “H should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome), and more talented than me.”

