Kartik Aaryan is all praises for Deepika Padukone over her visit of JNU

Kartik Aaryan has recently made headlines due to his consistent support for Bollywood powerhouse, Deepika Padukone.

After the Chhapaak star visited the JNU campus, and partook amidst the student-led protests, Twitter has taken to bashing the star, and calling for a boycott of her upcoming film.



During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan discussed the current situation within the country at the moment. He was quoted as saying, “Of course, I respect what Deepika did yesterday and I hope a lot of people would stand up and a lot of citizens should come ahead and talk about it. Strict actions are needed. The way these things are happening, this is not our country, these things should not happen here. I really hope strict actions are taken.”

Kartik also expressed disappointment regarding the on-going situation crippling India. He spoke about how the Delhi Police have not made any arrests in the matter.

He stated, “I saw the video and the way they entered the campus or the video in which (JNUSU president Aishee Gosh was seen with blood streaming down her face after the attack)...again, it makes you...I just think this is a really bad atmosphere right now and it is necessary to take action.”

