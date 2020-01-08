close
Wed Jan 08, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 8, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram caption is every foodie ever

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 08, 2020
Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram caption is every foodie ever. Photo: Instagram

 Janhvi Kapoor has been applauded as a Bollywood powerhouse ever since her initial debut occurred. The star is also known for her active social media usage and in a recent post, her fans were left in fits over her hilarious post.

Recently, one of her Instagram posts caught the attention of fans and blew up due to its extreme relatability. Apart from Janhvi's obvious beauty, the post is being complimented due to its funny caption.

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen sitting in a restaurant, with her hands over her chin. She captioned the picture with the words, "When your waiter brings out a tray of food."

In the second picture the actress is sitting in the same pose but eyes are gazing down onto her table in disappointment. She captioned the picture as, "When u realize it wasn't for you."

Check out the pictures below


