Bhumi Pednekar showcases the significance of female portrayal in cinema

Bhumi Pednekar has always been a Bollywood star who showcases her opinions, no matter the situation. Recently her attention was centred towards the significance of females in cinema.
According to a report by IANS, Bhumi was quoted as saying, "For me, how I portray women in cinema matters a lot and next year will see me portray some really distinctive, independent, confident and individualistic women. I think I will showcase the different shades of being a woman next year (2020)."
She further went on to say, "I'm really excited that I am getting to play such a varied mix of women who I hope will stand out and make a statement for who they are, what they believe in and what they stand for. It is great that women are being championed and being celebrated in so many films and I feel nice that I have been part of such cinema."
Speaking on her choice of films and what motivates her to portray a role, Bhumi stated that she never considers any project which does not have something significant to say.
She stated, "Such films don't excite me and I don't connect with it. My characters have always had a voice of her own and stood her ground and was vocal about her decisions and beliefs. I gravitate to such characters easily and I think audiences too expect to see me play such parts that represent today's women."
