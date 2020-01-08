Kangana Ranaut lauds Deepika Padukone for 'Chhapaak'

Bollywood's highly anticipated upcoming films, Chhapaak that highlights the crucial issue of acid attacks, has been in the limelight ever since it’s trailer was launched.

Apart from that, the heart touching story line has also impressed many other eminent media personalities and new to the list is Kangana Ranaut who has not only praised the story line but also thanked Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for shedding light on this topic.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s sister and manger, Rangoli Chandel, posted a video of the Queen star thanking the filmmakers on throwing light on an issue prevalent in society that her sister has also fallen prey to.

The video was captioned as, “The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!”, shows Kangana expressing that the film’s trailer has reminded her the heart wrenching acid attack on her sister. The 32-year-old actor also hoped that the unchecked sale of acid would be banned and society will get better.

Moreover, the Tanu Weds Manu star also shared that the film is not only a slap on the faces of the attackers but also a source of motivations for the victims.

The Bajirao Mastani actor will play the role of an acid attack survivor in the film that also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.

