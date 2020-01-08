Courtney Cox, daughter Coco serve mother-daughter goals with hilarious TikTok video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Courtney Cox and her daughter Coco are serving major mother-daughter goals in their latest TikTok video that is leaving fans in fits.
The Friends star turned to her Instagram to give a glimpse to her 6.6 million followers about the kind of relationship she shares with her 15-year-old daughter Coco, through a hilarious yet adorable TikTok video.
The mother and daughter can be seen dancing away to the user-generated song Skinny Lil B Word and their killer skills have left the audience with bated breath.
“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics,” the video was captioned by Courtney on her Instagram.
Cox who stood behind her daughter during the course of the video donned a loose gray t-short while Coco took the limelight in the front wearing a black crop top and neon sweatpants.
