Courtney Cox, daughter Coco serve mother-daughter goals with hilarious TikTok video

Hollywood star Courtney Cox and her daughter Coco are serving major mother-daughter goals in their latest TikTok video that is leaving fans in fits.



The Friends star turned to her Instagram to give a glimpse to her 6.6 million followers about the kind of relationship she shares with her 15-year-old daughter Coco, through a hilarious yet adorable TikTok video.

The mother and daughter can be seen dancing away to the user-generated song Skinny Lil B Word and their killer skills have left the audience with bated breath.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics,” the video was captioned by Courtney on her Instagram.

Cox who stood behind her daughter during the course of the video donned a loose gray t-short while Coco took the limelight in the front wearing a black crop top and neon sweatpants.

