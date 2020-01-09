LHC declares Inamur Rahim's detention 'illegal'

The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench on Thursday said the detention of retired colonel Inamur Rahim was "illegal", Geo News reported.

Rahim, a lawyer who fought court cases on behalf of the families of several missing persons, was abducted from his residence in Rawalpindi last month by unidentified men.

"The detention of retired colonel Inamur Rahim has no legal grounds whatsoever," Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf remarked during the hearing of the case today.

After his abduction, his son, Husnain Inam, had filed a complaint in the high court related to the disappearance. Retired brigadier Wasif had filed the complaint, and represented the son in court as his lawyer today.

During a hearing of the case last week, a representative of the Ministry of Defence had confirmed that the retired colonel was in the custody of law enforcement agencies for interrogation.

During the proceedings last week, the court had directed the government to produce an official complaint or a first information report (FIR) against Rahim to justify the detention.

However, since the government failed to submit documentary proof regarding the complaint against the missing persons’ activist, Justice Rauf termed the detention illegal in court today.

Colonel (retd) Inamur Rahim’s abduction

According to colonel (retd) Rahim’s son, his father was abducted from his home in the Askari 14 housing scheme of the garrison city. Inam had said that around eight to 10 persons had "picked up" his father from the house.

"They gained entry into our house by claiming to be my friends. My mother had opened the door [thinking they were my friends]," he had stated. "These people were armed, they forcibly woke my father up before taking him along," he had said.

According to the son, his father was whisked away in a car with black mirrors, while another vehicle with black mirrors followed behind.

"The incident occurred around midnight," he had said.