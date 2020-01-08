US-Iran tensions: Live updates

Here are all the latest developments from the Middle East region as Tehran hits US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of a top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week.

Tehran claims 80 dead in attack on US bases

At least 80 people were reportedly killed by Iranian missiles targeting US military bases in Iraq, Iranian news network Press Tv said.

Iran had fired missiles at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first act of the Islamic republic's promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Tokyo stocks sag

Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday as investors took fright at mounting tension between the United States and Iran, but the market avoided free-fall as Tehran said it had "concluded" for now its missile attacks on US forces in Iraq.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.57 percent or 370.96 points to 23,204.76, while the broader Topix index fell 1.37 percent or 23.65 points to 1,701.40.

Iran fires multiple missiles at US troop bases in Iraq

Iran fired missiles Wednesday at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first act of the Islamic republic's promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

The Pentagon said it was still "working on initial battle damage assessments" after "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq."

Trump says 'all is well' after Zarif tweets Iran targeted base in 'self-defense'

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that Iran had carried out missile strikes on a US base in Iraq. The US President said that an assessment of the casualties and damages was taking places and a statement would be made early Wednesday.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he tweeted.

Iran and the US: months of escalating tensions

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been steadily escalating for months. After a US strike killed a top Iranian commander last week and Iran launched retaliation strikes on Wednesday, here is a review:

Terror blacklist

On April 8, 2019 Washington declares Iran´s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps a "terrorist" group. Its Quds Force, which operates abroad, is also put on the blacklist.