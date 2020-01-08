US-Iran war live updates, Iran attacks two USA airbases in Iraq, Iranian media claims 80 killed in missile strike

Here are all the latest developments from the Middle East region as Tehran hits US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of a top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week.

Will strike 'resounding blow' if Israel is attacked: Netanyahu warns Iran



Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said Wednesday a 'resounding blow' will be dealt to Iran in response if it dared attack Israel, as tensions between Tehran and Washington soared following an attack on an Iraqi military base that housed American troops.

Major airlines cancel, re-route Iran, Iraq bound flights after missile attack on US bases

Several airlines have canceled or re-routed Iraq and Iran bound flights on Wednesday, following an Iranian missile strike on United States-led forces in Iraq.

Kuwait denies US forces’ withdrawal from the country, says state news agency was hacked

Kuwait's government Wednesday said that reports of US troops withdrawal Camp Arifjan were incorrect and that the state news agency was hacked which had made the claim.

Iran refuses to hand over crashed Boeing 737 black box to Americans

Iran's aviation authority has said it would not hand over to Americans the recovered black boxes of a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

Khamenei says Iran strike on US bases ‘a slap in the face’ for Washington

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said that “Iran slapped American on the face last night" by launching at least 15 missiles at US forces in Iraq following the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

Oil prices jump in international markets amid US-Iran tensions

Oil prices jumped to its highest since September 2019 on Wednesday after Iran attacked American forces in Iraq in response to a US strike that killed an Iranian general last week, raising the specter of a spiraling conflict and disrupted oil supplies.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 felt near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday jolted an area less than 50 kilometres from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, a US monitor said.

US President Trump says 'all is well' after Zarif tweets Iran targeted base in 'self-defense

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that Iran had carried out missile strikes on a US base in Iraq. The US President said that an assessment of the casualties and damages was taking places and a statement would be made early Wednesday.

Iran missile strike: Tehran claims 80 dead in attack on US bases

At least 80 people were reportedly killed by Iranian missiles targeting US military bases in Iraq, Iranian news network Press Tv said.