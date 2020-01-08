Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt run into each other but what happened next?

Hollywood's former flames Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have parted ways but the world has still not stopped hoping that the two may get back together once again.

And while tabloids may have played a major role in solidifying the assumption, turns out — much to the dismay of all those shipping them — the two are nothing more than just friends.

A close source unveiled to TMZ after the two former flames stole the spotlight at the Golden Globes held earlier this week, that the two had run into each other and extended greetings at the after party of the award show.

And that, the insider spilled, was all there is to their equation: Just cordial, pleasant and distant friendship.

While many may have hoped for something to be brewing between the two behind the scenes, this rumour mill can now finally stop turning as the two seem to be clearly single and not interested in each other romantically.