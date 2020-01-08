Trump says 'All is well' after Iran's attack at US troop bases in Iraq

TEHRAN: Hour-after Iran's attack at US troop bases in Iraq, President Donald Trump tweeted: "All is well".

Iran Wednesday launched a series of missile attacks on US facilities in northern Iraq, including the Ain al-Asad military base where US troops are stationed, the strikes come less than a week after the United States killed Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran's top generals.



Trump, in his reactionary statement on Twitter, said: "casualty and damage assessments are ongoing", but adds, "So far, so good!".

He further said that he will be making a statement on the strikes tomorrow.

On the other hand, Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.