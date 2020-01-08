close
Wed Jan 08, 2020
World

AFP
January 8, 2020

US civil flights banned over Gulf, Iraq, Iran: regulator

World

AFP
Wed, Jan 08, 2020

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement.

"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East."

