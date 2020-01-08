close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
World

AFP
January 8, 2020

Iran fired 'more than a dozen' missiles against US forces in Iraq: Pentagon

World

AFP
Wed, Jan 08, 2020

WASHINGTON: Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles Tuesday against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based, the Pentagon said.

"At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

White House

Earlier,   The White House had said that President Donald Trump was "monitoring" reports of a rocket attack on an airbase in western Iraq where US and coalition forces are based.

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

