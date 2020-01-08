Kim Kardashian hides her face from photographers: Here's why

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian, eminent media personality, attempted to hide her face with a giant binder as she left husband Kanye West’s office in Los Angeles.

Kardashian made an attempt to hide her make-up free face from photographers as she was stepping out her spouse's office with an entourage of designers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was caught on camera when she was walking out with no-make-up face. The 39-year-old rocked a grey sweatsuit that she accessorised with a large mustard handbag, wearing a pair of black and grey Yeezy Boosts.

Kim was accompanied by a team of designers which has got fashion lovers excited about what Kanye and Kim are up to.