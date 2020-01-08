close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
January 8, 2020

Kim Kardashian hides her face from photographers: Here's why

Wed, Jan 08, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian, eminent media personality, attempted to hide her face with a giant binder as she left husband Kanye West’s office in Los Angeles.

Kardashian made an attempt to hide her make-up free face  from   photographers as she was stepping out her spouse's office with an entourage of designers.

 The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was caught on camera  when she was walking out with no-make-up face.  The 39-year-old rocked a grey sweatsuit that she accessorised with a large mustard handbag, wearing a pair of black and grey Yeezy Boosts. 

Kim was accompanied by a team of designers which has got fashion lovers excited about what Kanye and Kim are up to.

