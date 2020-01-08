Taylor Swift to be honoured with GLAAD Vanguard Award

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift is all set to receive the prestigious Vanguard Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 16 in Los Angeles.



GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, will honour the pop superstar with Vanguard Award as the singer used her platform to champion LGBTQ acceptance.

GLAAD’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis announced that the group will honor Swift Taylor with this year’s Vanguard Award.

Ellis, in a statement, said: "From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance.”



Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Beyonce and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and Kerry Washington



The award, according to the group's website, is presented every year to “media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.

Previously, Todrick Hall - The Greatest Dancer judge - showered love on the music sensation and said "being friends with the Taylor is one of his "favourite things he's done".

The 34-year-old singer, in conversation with a publication, had said that he was grateful he could help her learn to 'use her voice' for good causes, such as in support of the LGBT community.