Tue Jan 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Hollywood actor says Modi and BJP admire Hitler

American actor John Cusack  has said Indian  Prime Minister Narendra Modi his political party  Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS, of which Modi  has been a life long member, admire Hitler.

The "2012" star was reacting to  a  news report that said American lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard   has denied extending  financial support to BJP and wearing a scarf with the BJP logo during an event.

Cusack said the Gabbard should be asked to denounce  Modi, BJP and RSS because they not only support Hitler but also emulate the Nazi leader.





