Tue Jan 07, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Katrina Kaif flaunts washboard abs in new Insta post: See inside

Tue, Jan 07, 2020

The rosy-cheeked Katrina Kaif is  one of the most followed Bollywood stars  on Instagram.

The actor uses this social media platform not only to keep over 30 million followers updated  about her  work, but also treats them with  some stunning pictures  and dance videos.

The "Bharat" star on Tuesday stunned her fans  with a super hot  picture   donning  black crop-top and yoga pants.

Check out the picture:




