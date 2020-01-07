Salman Khan gifts BMW car to 'Dabangg 3' co-star

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted a brand new BMW car to his Dabangg 3 co-star Kiccha Sudeepa after the success of the film.



Dabangg 3 was released on December 20, 2019 and the movie has so far collected over 134 crores at the box office.

Sudeepa took to Instagram sharing pictures with Salman Khan and the car.

He captioned it, “Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5.... a sweetest gesture.”

The actor thanked Salman Khan for his love. “Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir.”



“It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us,” he further wrote.