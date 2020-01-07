Rohit Shetty reveals Akshay Kumar forgets his lines

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar often forgets his lines from the script, director Rohit Shetty has revealed.



In an interview recently, when Rohit Shetty was asked to name the actor who forgets his lines, he named Akshay Kumar.

He said Akshay Kumar forgets everything even his film name.

Akshay and Rohit are working together for the first time in the upcoming cop movie Sooryavanshi.

Akshay will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in the film that will hit the screens in March 2020.

About Katrina, Rohit Shetty had earlier revealed that he was fed up of her as she irritates him by asking too many questions.

Katrina and Rohit also mark their first collaboration with the upcoming cop film.

Rohit Shetty went on to say that the Bharat star always wanted to work with him, however she asks too many questions which irritates him a lot.

The film is the third cop drama of Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Singham.