Salman Khan to reunite with Kabir Khan for another film?

Salman Khan is on cloud nine as his recently released film, Dabangg 3 is bringing him quite a good response at the box office and now the actor is reportedly planning to reunite with famed Bollywood filmmaker, Kabir Khan.

The Sultan star has worked with the filmmaker in three super hit films, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight before and now if reports are to be believed then we will see the duo getting reunited for their fourth project.

The two have had multiple meetings together recently and as per Mumbai Mirror, they are having discussions on a new film, “Kabir has narrated some ideas to Salman, which the latter is excited about, but he is waiting for the final narration. There would be absolute clarity around Kabir and Salman’s film by June, once there is some movement to translate the discussed idea into a screenplay. Things are in the nascent stage with the two exchanging ideas.”

Apart from Kabir’s script, the 54-year-old actor is also going through few other scripts as he might want to work on any other genre than action. “Salman is considering multiple scripts. After back-to-back action, he might take a break from the genre if he gets the right script.”

Meanwhile, the Wanted actor is busy in the shooting of his upcoming film, Radhe which is helmed by Prabhu Deva, co-starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff along with Randeep Hooda. The film is slated to release on the festival of Eid, in May 2020.