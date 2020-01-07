close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

'The New Mutants': A touch of horror gets added to the X-Men Saga

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 07, 2020
'The New Mutants': A touch of horror gets added to the X-Men Saga 

Back in 2017, rumours were that a new installment in X-Men universe is under production, which were validated by the release of The New Mutants trailer in the latter half of 2017. Unfortunately, the movie got delayed and no news broke about it during the past two years, until now.

The Fault in our Stars director Josh Boone took it to Instagram posting about the release of a new trailer of the much-anticipated film, and guess what, the jaw-dropping film-piece got launched yesterday, and it is mind-blowing. 

Give it a watch

The Marvel-lous piece, starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, and Alice Braga, introduces a new touch of horror and scare in Marvel’s saga, and revolves around a group of young mutants trapped in a shadowy medical facility, fighting to save themselves.

The New Mutants is scheduled to break cinemas on April 3, 2020. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment