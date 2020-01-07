'The New Mutants': A touch of horror gets added to the X-Men Saga

Back in 2017, rumours were that a new installment in X-Men universe is under production, which were validated by the release of The New Mutants trailer in the latter half of 2017. Unfortunately, the movie got delayed and no news broke about it during the past two years, until now.

The Fault in our Stars director Josh Boone took it to Instagram posting about the release of a new trailer of the much-anticipated film, and guess what, the jaw-dropping film-piece got launched yesterday, and it is mind-blowing.



Give it a watch

The Marvel-lous piece, starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, and Alice Braga, introduces a new touch of horror and scare in Marvel’s saga, and revolves around a group of young mutants trapped in a shadowy medical facility, fighting to save themselves.



The New Mutants is scheduled to break cinemas on April 3, 2020.