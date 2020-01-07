Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on JNU violence: 'We are a house at war with itself'

The heart wrenching rampage inside the JNU campus in Delhi has left the Indian public in disbelief and appalled. The brutal attack on the innocent students and teachers by masked men on Sunday has triggered massive protests nationwide.

Where many people are demonstrating on the streets, others are raising their voices against the violence on the internet. Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have also condemned the terrifying incident on their social media accounts.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Dilwale actor wrote, “Violence in a place of education by hiding their faces is something the police cannot allow.”

“Political ideologies can be different but eventually we are all Indians. This cannot be allowed. Students done deserve this police and government have to provide safety,” Varun added.

Opening up about the same, the Gully Boy star also urged to stop overlooking the reality but “look the truth in the eye and acknowledge that we are a house at war with itself.”

The 26-year-old actor wrote, “When students, teachers and peaceful civilians become victims of physical assault on an ongoing basis, it’s time to stop pretending that all is fine.”

She further added, “Any ideology that seeks to divide, oppress and promote violence is one we must strongly oppose.”

Apart from these two actors, many other celebrities from media fraternity have come forth on their social media handles, not only condemning the rampage but also asking their fans to speak up on the issue.









