Sonam Kapoor showcases support for JNU survivors

Sonam Kapoor recently used her social media presence to send out a message for the new generation, with a heartfelt plea to not be pressured into having to 'pick a side'.



Sonam almost immediately took to her Instagram to share a picture collage of the situation in a candid message to the world.

She wrote: “Very rarely do I get into politics on social media because my first thought is who really cares what I think? Am I equipped to give an opinion on a public platform about things that I may barely understand? But now I have to say that I know our generation and when we look back I’m afraid we may be remembered for things we didn’t stand for. I know this is not who we are. This is not what we believe. So then I guess for those afraid to speak up fearing they may make a mistake, this is the only way to use your voice."

"To say, I don’t know everything and there may be things that i do not understand. But I know this isn’t right. For everyone who feels pressure to ‘pick a side’ don’t. Say what you feel. Most good people I know react to sincerity with understanding and empathy. Be sincere, use your voice and tell the truth," she added.

"What’s happening in our country seems alien and unrecognizable. Im not sure how we got here. It’s always been a hidden truth that you may be punished if your opinions are too loud or unpopular. But now it’s there to see. And that scares the shit out of me. My thoughts are with the students at JNU you are so much braver than I could ever be,” she concluded by writing.



