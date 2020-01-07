Misbah, Waqar give tips to World Cup-bound U19 team

National team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis on Tuesday met the U-19 squad set to take part in the upcoming World Cup, and gave them some tips on how to have a successful campaign.

The team, currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, were advised by the head coach to make full use of the opportunity as it would open doors for the international circuit.

Meanwhile, Younis held a brief training session with the fast bowlers, and told them to take full advantage of the South African pitches.

"You are all talented and have all that it takes to win the World Cup, if you keep your performances consistent," Waqar said.

The U-19 World Cup is scheduled to commence on January 17 in South Africa.