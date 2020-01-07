close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Misbah, Waqar give tips to World Cup-bound U19 team

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 07, 2020
Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to the U19 squad. Photo: YouTube 

National team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis on Tuesday met the U-19 squad set to take part in the upcoming World Cup, and gave them some tips on how to have a successful campaign.

The team, currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, were advised by the head coach to make full use of the opportunity as it would open doors for the international circuit.

Meanwhile, Younis held a brief training session with the fast bowlers, and told them to take full advantage of the South African pitches.

"You are all talented and have all that it takes to win the World Cup, if you keep your performances consistent," Waqar said.

The U-19 World Cup is scheduled to commence on January 17 in South Africa. 

