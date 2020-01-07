Taapsee Pannu bashes trolls with a hilarious response on nationality

Taapsee Pannu is a Bollywood trail blazer who is not scared of broadcasting her opinions on social media. The star recently showcased her sass with a clap back towards a troll in the most amazing of ways.



Her savage response won the internet on Monday, when asked about whether she even was an Indian, the star replied by saying, “Ab tumhaare ko bhi paper dikhaane hai kya? (Do I have to show my documents to you now?)”

Check out the post below

The Twitter user questioned Taapsee's nationality after she shared a news article featuring the arrest of the man who is accused of partaking in violent activities at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, which is the site of Sikh's faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan. The star wrote, “Chalo ab humaari baari," (Now its our turn), the actor wrote, seemingly referencing to the violence which ensued at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night.





