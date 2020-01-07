Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza join protests against the JNU violence

Amid the violence that broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday, many people have hit the roads to condemn the act, also joined in by many eminent faces of the media fraternity.

Swara Bhaskar, Tapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, along with the film directors, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar joined the protests in Mumbai to condemn the brutal attack on the students and teachers in the JNU campus.

Hundreds of people stepped out on the Carter Road to show solidarity with the victims, demanding a strict action against the rampage.

Addressing to the protest, the well acclaimed director, Anubhav Sinha said, “We are with the students of all the three universities (Aligarh, Jamia and JNU) who were attacked. We want to tell them, we are with them and we will stand for them every time,” Hindustan Times reported.

The filmmaker praising the students who have been raising their voices against the CAA, said that they have inspired them. “I ran away from Twitter and was busy in my work. I was like, ‘Why should I bother? I am earning money and doing my work. Students have shown me the way, they have woken me up. I returned because of them. I stand with them. I stand behind them. I am learning from them,” shared the 54-year-old.

Criticizing the government, he said “We aren’t fools. We are watching. We know how riots are caused, how these situations are created. We can see what you want to do and what’s your intention and where you are taking us. We won’t let you take us there.”

Prior to the sit in, the R.A One filmmaker had written a letter to the respective police station asking for the permission to hold a peaceful protest.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the letter stated, “Citizens from the artist fraternity would like to congregate with music, poetry, and talks at Carter Road Promenade from 8 pm to 10 pm this evening January the 6th 2020. There will be approximately 150 artists present.”