Priyanka Chopra's sheer skirt takes the limelight as she steps out with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been sharing some major couple goals lately. Whether its their red carpet appearances or a romantic night out, the couple always manages to make heads turn.

After rocking the Golden Globes as the on hand presenters, the duo decided to step out in the city for the evening but what grabbed the public's attention was Priyanka's sheer skirt that left fans with bated breath.

When spotted out in the city at late night, the paps couldn’t hold back but snap the love birds, dressed up in a glamorous attire for the dinner after the show.

Switching from pink to black, the Quantico actor was sight to behold in a black sleeveless top and an embellished transparent skirt matching with her hubby’s black double breasted tuxedo. PeeCee left her tresses loose around her shoulders and had put on a red lipstick.

On the work front, Priyanka who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, will next be seen in The White Tiger.