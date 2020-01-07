Salman Khan introduces Kangana Ranaut as ‘expert on picking fights’ in Bigg Boss 13

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan introduced Kangana Ranaut as an ‘expert on picking fights’ to the housemates and audience of Bigg Boss 13.



Kangana will be seen as the special guest in the upcoming episode on Salman Khan's reality show to promote her upcoming film Panga.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress is known for her nature of speaking fearlessly in the B-Town.

In the promo video of the show shared by Kangana’s team, the two megastars could be seen shouting at each other.

Salman Khan introduced her as ‘expert on picking fights’ and teased Kangana whether film Panga was in fact her own biopic.

Kangana is essaying the role of a Kabaddi player in the upcoming film.



The film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.