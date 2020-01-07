Brad Pitt excluding kids from acceptance speech was a strategic move: Here’s why

Hollywood’s leading star Brad Pitt has been the talk of town since yesterday’s Golden Globes 2020.

However, while the 57-year-old actor left the world chuckling over his hilarious digs during his acceptance speech, what fans couldn’t help but notice was how he left his children out of it completely.

As Brad and Angelina try to put aside their sour ties for the sake of their children, the Ad Astra star leaving them out only stirred more drama as he seems to be quite close to the six children he shares with the Maleficent actor.

As per a report by TMZ citing a grapevine, Brad left his children out strategically in order to protect their privacy as he chooses to "never mention them publicly and wants it to remain that way.”

"He knows simply acknowledging his children in a speech could attract unwanted attention,” the insider further revealed, adding that he has “never used his kids as a publicity tool...as those around him feel his ex, Angelina Jolie, has at times."

Brad on Sunday, accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.