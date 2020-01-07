Sara Ali Khan's reaction to Ibrahim's shyness is hilariously adorable

Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood's most beloved star, won the hearts of fans yet again with an adorable exchange between her and her little brother.



The video features Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim, making their way out of the airport from their Maldives vacation.

Sara was all smiles as per usual, for the camera and paps. She greeted them with pouring kindness while her little brother slowly tried to slip away, from the cameras in the background, out of shyness.

The video features Sara Ali Khan wearing an orange T-shirt and denim shorts, while her brother stood out in a dominant black ensemble and white shorts.

