Miley Cyrus starts off new year with new hair, new music and boss lady vibes

Miley Cyrus may have had a tough 2019 but the singer is ready to kick start 2020 in style — starting with a jaw-dropping major hair transformation.

Turning to Instagram the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball hit maker showed her 102 million followers that she is ready to make a banging comeback donning a fierce attitude.

“New Hair. New Year . NEW MUSIC!,” she captioned the photo unleashing a wave of elation amongst fans who over the moon about the news of Miley returning to the world of music.

New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC.

Twenty nineteen was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the singer as she recurrently stayed in the news over her crumbled marriage with Liam Hemsworth followed by her tumultuous romances with Kaitlynn Carter and now Cody Simpson. 

