Fatima Sana Shaikh’s wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan comes true?

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s wish to work with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is likely to come true as the actress is being considered for the female lead role opposite Khan in the upcoming film Salute, Indian media reported.



Shah Rukh Khan and newbie Fatima will reportedly collaborate for the first time in Salute.

Fatima Sana made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in Dangal in 2016. She also worked with him in Thugs of Hindostan.

The Dangal actress, who is also a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and had once admitted she is dying to work with the superstar, is now being considered for the female lead role in Salute, a biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

The film is being produced jointly by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film Zero opposite Katrina Kaif in 2018. The movie did not perform well at the box office.

Fans are anxious to see the superstar in their next project, however, Khan has remained mum about it.

There is no official confirmation about Shah Rukh and Fatima collaboration for Salute.