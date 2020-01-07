Deepika Padukone is 'proud that we aren't scared' amidst JNU violence

Deepika Padukone recently made headlines after she publicly spoke out against the JNU violence and attacks swarming the city.

When asked about the on-going protests, Deepika went on to say, “As an individual, people have a point of view. Some people want to express it and some don’t. Are people willing to respect the opinion of an actor?”

In regards to bashing and trolling, she stated, “I don’t think we are respectful of other people’s opinions. I think we like people to conform.”

Deepika stated, "It's nice to see people coming out on the streets. I feel proud that people are voicing their opinion whether on the streets or from their homes."

"I am glad that a mainstream celeb is speaking her mind. However cautious she may be, it takes a lot of courage," the star concluded by saying.

The protesters swarmed the streets after the incident, demanding peace and safety for all those affected. The streets of Delhi became jam-packed with people, all shouting against the atrocities that citizens underwent as a result of brutality and hate.