Hrithik Roshan reveals the name of the most difficult film shot in his career

Hrithik Roshan is hailed as one of Bollywood's most superb actors in 2019 after both of his films made it big on the box office.

With two films featuring polarized characters, the star proved his talent and worth as an actor.

In a recent video posted to Twitter, the star cracked a joke regarding one of the most difficult films he has ever done in his career.

During a conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra, when Hrithik was asked about a time he faced difficulty playing a character, the star replied by affirming the question and citing Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon as the film in question.

He was quoted saying, “Yeah, and I failed terribly. There was a film that I did call Main Prem Ki Deewani. A very happy, very uppity... It doesn’t come very naturally to me...even if you try really hard, which I did.”

The Film Companion's official Twitter page posted a video of the star where he commented on the film and his reaction to watching it.

Check it out below

Hrithik is currently on cloud nine regarding the successes of his film and their ratings in the box office. Speaking about his successes to PTI, the star also went on to say that he has been pushed to relay on his instincts more, as a result of this success.

He said, “I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me.”