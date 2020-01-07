NA to take up bills to formalise services chiefs' tenure today

The National Assembly is likely to pass the three amendment bills related to the tenures of the serving chiefs of the armed forces today.

The lower house of parliament will debate on the bills after a National Assembly panel on defence on Monday had unanimously approved the three amendment bills.

The committee had to reconvene just three days after it initially 'approved' the three bills aimed at regularising the tenure of the services chiefs.



The committee had to be summoned again after it was established that the rules and regulations of parliament were violated in the January 3 session of the committee.

After the National Assembly's approval, the bills will go to the Senate Standing Committee on Defence for approval before they are passed by the Senate.

The bills would become acts of Parliament once signed by the president.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem had said that all political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have approved the amendment bills.

Changes sought in law

The proposed amendments set the maximum age limit of the three services chiefs — chief of army staff, chief of air staff and chief of naval staff — at 64 years. If the bills get passed, the prime minister will have the power to extend the tenure of any service chief and the president will give his final nod to the extension or reappointment.

Under clause 8B of Army Act Amendment Bill, the president, on the advice of the prime minister, may “reappoint the Chief of the Army Staff for an additional tenure of three (03) years, on such terms and conditions, as may be determined by the president on the advice of the prime minister, in the national security interest or exigencies, from time to time”.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act or any other law, or any order or judgement of any Court, the appointment, reappointment or extension of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), or the exercise of discretion by the appointing authority in this regard, shall not be called into question before any court on any ground whatsoever,” the bill states.

SC directs govt to legislate on COAS tenure



Back in November 2018, the Supreme Court had asked the government to legislate on an extension in the COAS's services within six months, allowing General Qamar Javed Bajwa to stay in office until then.

Prior to that, PM Imran in August had approved the extension in the COAS's services through an executive order. Former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa had in late November taken up a petition challenging the extension in service of the COAS, deeming it 'in the public interest'.

The court had subsequently suspended the notification of the extension in General Bajwa's tenure.

Last month, after the top court issued the detailed verdict in the case, the government had filed a review petition in the SC, pleading the court to form a larger bench to hear the case, and requesting it to keep the proceedings in-camera.

Side by side, it had launched the formalities to formulate a bill formalising the rules governing the army chief's extension and have it passed through parliament.