Twitter slams Kylie Jenner's mink slippers amidst Australian wildfires

Kylie Jenner got on the receiving end of a large amount of criticism over her apparent nonchalant attitude towards the Australian wildfires.



The star was consistently bashed for her $1,500 real mink slippers from Louis Vuitton amidst the Australian bush fire crisis.



Albeit, the star did post an Insta story update regarding the situation, speaking about how the situation 'broke her heart'.

Fans did not buy her seemingly heartfelt plea due to the post she decided to post just a couple of hours later.

Both her posts were consistently pitted against each other while her motives were also scrutinized under a fine toothed comb.

Fans went on a rampage against the star in anger and disappointment over her actions.

Check out some of the posts below

Some fans wanted to give the star the benefit of the doubt initially, over a possibility that the slippers might be faux fur. However once they were proven wrong, they too joined in on the influx of tweets against the star.

Some fans admitted that they were shocked to learn of the star's antics, however, were not surprised given her track records and previous choices.



One post summed up the entire situation in the most mature and sensible of ways, showcasing their disappointment in the star's choices, they wrote about how the two posts simultaneously crafted a rather unpleasant image in the eyes of fans.