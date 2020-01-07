Kim Kardashian slams claims of not donating to Australian bush fire relief

The Kardashian clan always been hailed as free spirited, however they usually maintain silence during backlash or insinuating claims. This time however, the family refused to sit back after a fan publicly called them out of being stingy on Twitter.



The Jenner and Kardashian family have been extremely vocal about the Australian bush fires and their effects on inhabitants. The family has been sharing posts regarding the issue with the aim of increasing donations.

However it seems that not a lot of people are psyched about Kim's active participation in the emergency. One fan in particular took to their personal twitter to make an outlandish claim against the star.

They wrote, "Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny."

The fan tagged all the sisters in their post, from Kim to Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Kim was first person to respond to the claim. She wrote, "Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything."

However she didn't disclose the amount she donated, later that day Khloe Kardashian also clapped back at the claims with a tweet of her own, "Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way," the reality star said.

"We do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well," she concluded by saying.



