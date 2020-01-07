close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Golden Globes 2020 in pictures: Hollywood stars shine red carpet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 07, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's A-listers  Sunday graced the red carpet at the glitzy   event of Golden Globes 2020. 

The brightest celebrities from film and television gathered at the first showbiz awards gala of 2020 in Beverly Hilton.

Have a look of the  stars  spotted on the red carpet:

Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift left  a lasting impact on the audience at the  award ceremony. 

The award recipients are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is comprised of entertainment journalists from around the world.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez,  Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stunned the fans with smashing entry at the  event.


Latest News

More From Entertainment