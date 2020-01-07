Golden Globes 2020 in pictures: Hollywood stars shine red carpet

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's A-listers Sunday graced the red carpet at the glitzy event of Golden Globes 2020.

The brightest celebrities from film and television gathered at the first showbiz awards gala of 2020 in Beverly Hilton.

Have a look of the stars spotted on the red carpet:



Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift left a lasting impact on the audience at the award ceremony.



The award recipients are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is comprised of entertainment journalists from around the world.



Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stunned the fans with smashing entry at the event.





