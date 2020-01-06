Katrina Kaif's latest Insta post proves she is one hell of a sister

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif tells the world in her latest Instagram post how much love she has for her sister, Isabelle Kaif.

Taking to Instagram, the Bhaarat actress put up a picture in which she can be seen walking alongside her sister, one arm draped around her shoulder. Katrina tells Isabella in the caption that she "always got your [Isabelle's] back".

Isabelle will follow in her sister's footsteps as she is set to make her Bollywood debut with "Kwatha", opposite Aayush Sharma.







